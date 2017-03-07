The Value of Unpaid Internships

I may be one of the few people my age who still sees the value in unpaid internships.

I don’t believe in free, exploited labor, but the beauty of an unpaid internship lies in the age-old tradition of apprenticeship. Young adults works for a professional who is a master in their field, gaining experience, skills and craft in return.

As a college student, I understand perfectly that not everyone can afford an unpaid internship, especially with the high cost of attending school (which can sometimes feel like selling our souls to the devil — or a loan officer — just to meet the tuition fees).

Unpaid internships are undoubtedly more suitable for teens who don’t have to worry about paying bills. But I also think it’s a shame to pass on internship opportunities just because they don’t pay. Some of my greatest professional experiences came from unpaid internships, including my time as a student ambassador at Glendale City Hall and an intern for the Armenian National Committee of Western Region. I didn’t get monetary pay for my time, but I received invaluable skills, experience and opportunities in return, building relationships and friendships that remain important to me until this very day.

I understand why students seek paying jobs over unpaid internships, but at the end of the day, it’s just a matter of cost-benefit analysis. If the internship will help you grow professionally (and often personally, as was the case for me), then it’s worth taking it on despite not getting paid. Sometimes, it can even lead to a paying job with that particular organization or company. Many of our predecessors and some of the most successful people in the world swallowed their pride and took on such opportunities before making it big. The Huffington Post names a few of these individuals: