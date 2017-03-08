Nanomedicine scientist to join USC faculty

Mark Davis, a chemical engineering professor and nanomedicine researcher at the California Institute of Technology, will be joining the USC faculty in the fall, according to USC News.

Davis will serve as provost professor in the Mork Family Department of Chemical Engineering in the Viterbi School of Engineering, and will also have joint appointments in the Department of Preventive Medicine and the Department of Chemistry.

Davis will also be a strategic advisor to the deans of both Viterbi and Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences, and will continue his research on nanomedicine, specifically on nanoparticles that would be able to deliver medicine to the brain.

“Mark Davis is a stellar addition to our faculty,” Provost Michael Quick said to USC News. “His multidisciplinary scholarship and research is an asset to the USC Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience, where we are building bridges across our campus to transform medicine and science.”

Davis previously conducted his research at CalTech and at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University. He has been recognized by the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine. He is also the author of more than 425 scientific publications, and two textbooks and holds 75 U.S. patents.

Davis specializes in materials synthesis, such as zeolites that can be used for molecular recognition, and polymers that can be used for therapeutic delivery.

At USC, he will continue his nanomedicine research on treatment for cancer.