Hot pitching lifts baseball over SDSU

As the Trojans notched another win on Tuesday night, the team made it clear — a strong bullpen is key to the Trojans’ success. Although the team’s bats have heated up on occasion, USC is finding its strong suit to come on the defensive end of the diamond this year. And when the Trojans get hot on the mound, it only takes a few flashes on offense to bring home a victory.

This proved to be true against San Diego State, which the Trojans took down 1-0 at home on Dedeaux Field. Tuesday’s win was the second shutout of the season, both coming in low scoring games of 2-0 against Duke and 1-0 against San Diego State. The Trojans stayed on top through strong pitching in both matchups.

“When our pitching is on we’re pretty confident that we’re going to win most ballgames,” redshirt junior shortstop Frankie Rios said.

A balanced approach from the bullpen is key to this pitching success. Sophomore pitcher CJ Stubbs was the first to start a bullpen game featuring junior Mason Perryman, redshirt sophomore Bryce Dyrda and freshman Austin Manning. Stubbs’ start was his first appearance in 2017. He went two innings with a strikeout and no walks.

“We knew that he was going to be on two innings or 45 pitches, whichever came first,” head coach Dan Hubbs said. “He got the two innings in and Mason knew he would have the third inning on.”

Dyrda worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth with two strikeouts. He struckout four straight batters including the side in the seventh for his first win of his career and a total of five strikeouts on the night. Manning got his second save of the season with two hitless innings.

“Dyrda came in pumping strikes and Manning did what he’s been doing all year,” Hubbs said.

The sole run of the game came in the seventh inning off San Diego State’s Alan Trejo. Freshman left fielder Brady Shockey led off the inning with a walk and was replaced by freshman pinch runner Christian Moya. Moya advanced all the way around the bases on sophomore second baseman Brandon Perez’s single and a bad throw to third.

Junior third baseman Adalberto Carrillo notched two of the Trojans’ five hits on the night, joined by Perez, freshman outfielder Matthew Acosta and freshman catcher Blake Sabol. All five hits were singles.

The Trojans were active on the basepaths with five stolen bases, two of which came from Acosta. Despite their newcomer status, the freshmen of the team have been a positive force in every game this season.

“I’d say the whole freshman class has been surprising,” Rios said. “They’re going to be really good.”

Freshman pitcher Connor Lunn received praise from Rios and Hubbs for his performance. Lunn pitched 11 innings over three games with 10 strikeouts.

Up next the Trojans will face Holy Cross for a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m. at Dedeaux Field. The rotation will look slightly different this weekend. Junior pitcher Mitch Hart is out after being hit on the wrist against the University of San Diego on Friday night.

“[Freshman pitcher Chris] Clarke is in the mix to start this weekend,” Hubbs said. “It’s just a matter of how he’s feeling. He felt good on Tuesday, so if he is feeling he good he may go as early as Friday.”

Clarke pitched five innings against UCLA for the win on Sunday. The rotation will return to normal with junior pitcher Brad Wegman on Saturday and sophomore pitcher Marrick Crouse on Sunday.

“We don’t know a lot about Holy Cross, but we have to play to our strengths and play baseball the best way we know how,” Hubbs said. “If we do that then we’ll be in every game.”