Eat Clean at Wild Living Foods

Los Angeles seems to be a mecca for healthy, clean foods, where everyone is up-to-date on the latest health trends. People will buy anything from cold-pressed juices to Kombucha to zucchini noodles if they see a nutritional benefit. There are countless places around the expansive city to find nutritional vegan or vegetarian meals: Cafe Gratitude, By Chloe and Zinc Cafe. However, some people think healthy food is inaccessible right in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Many of the current options are either too expensive or too far from Downtown. To fix this problem, husband and wife Richard Torres and Lizbeth Sanchez created Wild Living Foods. The vegan restaurant is situated on Main Street in the heart of Downtown. Wild Living Foods was created with the purpose of making clean, plant-based food more convenient to people in the Downtown community.

Many of my vegan friends raved about Wild Living Foods, so I decided to give it a try. The restaurant’s name is in recognizable pink and blue neon lettering. Upon walking inside, I was first struck by vibrant designs and decorations. The restaurant is also spacious, with high walls and lots of seating. One wall is a giant, colorful mural, the floor is an assembly of patterned tiles and there are ceramic decorations on almost every surface.

I was skeptical about the menu at first, because everything is completely raw and vegan. I decided to order the New God Flow smoothie with cashew butter, cold brew coffee, vanilla, dates and mucuna power. I also ordered a delicious guacamole served with hopi blue corn chips and a spicy tuna roll made with almond tuna. The sushi was excellent, and I am now a new fan of almond tuna. The roll was savory, and the fresh tuna was balanced perfectly by the crunchy vegetables. The smoothie was creamy and the perfect level of sweetness.

My friend ordered the Basil Pesto Pesto, which consisted of kelp noodles with a basil pesto sauce. I gave her meal a try, and was pleasantly surprised by the texture and neutral taste of the kelp noodles. My friend also ordered the Pink Dragon smoothie made of strawberries, pitaya and goji, and claimed it was terrific.

I will most definitely be returning to Wild Living Foods despite the fact that I am not vegan. This place is a must-try for anybody who wants a clean, nutritional meal at a reasonable price. It serves a wide variety of items like smoothies, burgers, juices, pad thai and avocado toast. It’s the perfect spot for a quick lunch or dinner, and you’ll leave feeling incredibly satisfied.