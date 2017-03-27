New parking structure to open by Shrine Auditorium

The Shrine Structure, the parking building behind the Shrine Auditorium, has concluded its construction.

The parking lot will feature 1,300 total parking spaces, including 32 electric vehicle charging spots and 24 handicap parking spaces, according to an email from USC Transportation to the USC community.

The Shrine Structure will become the ninth location for public parking near campus, and will also feature 43 short-term spots for local shops. These spaces will be limited to use for two hours and will cost visitors $2 per hour.

“We plan to keep the new structure as available to the public and permit holders as possible, with its primary occupancy tied to University Village students and retail staff,” USC Transportation said in the email.

With LED lighting and security on-site 24 hours a day, USC Transportation aims to increase the security of the vehicles parked in the building.

This structure, which will open on April 3, will function as one of the closest parking buildings to the USC Village, which is set to open next fall.

The USC Transportation Office was not available to provide further details.