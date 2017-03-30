USC track and field: Deanna Hill earns Pac-12 weekly honor ahead of track meets

The Pac-12 named junior Deanna Hill the conference Track and Field Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for the week of March 20 through 26.

Hill clinched the accolade after placing second in the 100-meter dash at the Aztec Invitational last week. At the event, she notched a personal record of 11.18 seconds. Her time ranks second in the country so far this season. It also moves Hill ahead from ninth place to seventh place overall on the list of records for the Trojans’ 100-meter dash.

At the invitational, Hill also anchored her team’s winning 4×100-meter relay. The team posted a time of 43.97 seconds, a time that currently ranks third overall in the country.

This is Hill’s second Track Athlete of the Week honor from the conference after she received the same award in 2015. So far this season, she is the team’s second athlete to receive the award, joining Nick Ponzio, who received last week’s honor.

Next up, Hill will travel with the men’s and women’s teams’ sprinters and jumpers to the Texas Relays in Austin. The teams’ throwers and distance runners will split off to travel to San Diego for a one-day competition at the California Collegiate.

The Trojans currently boast 22 individual times that rank in the top 25 of the country. Additionally, all four of the USC relay teams rank in the country’s top 25. This weekend, the team looks to defend the men’s No. 11 ranking and the women’s No. 5 ranking.