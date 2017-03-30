USC women’s swimming earns 10 All-Academic honors

A total of 10 Trojans earned Pac-12 All-Academic Honors this week for their performance in the pool and in the classroom. Senior Anika Apostalon, who was also selected as the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, earned a spot in the conference All-Academic first team.

Sophomore Elizabeth Stinson was also picked for a spot on the All-Academic second team. The pair was joined by eight other women’s swimmers and divers who made the list of athletes honored by the Pac-12.

Apostalon is the co-captain for the team and also earned three All-American distinctions in the pool this year. She was already awarded Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors at this year’s Pac-12 championship after earning a 3.92 GPA in psychology. Stinson was a member of last year’s NCAA team and a 2016 Pac-12 champion. She earned her spot on the second team after finishing with a 3.62 GPA in economics.

Seniors Riley Hayward and Kelsey Kafka earned honorable mentions, along with junior Hannah Weiss and sophomores Hanni Leach, Olivia Ontjes, Riley Scott, Allie Wooden and Maddie Wright. This was Kafka’s third year receiving the honor and Weiss’ second.

Student-athletes must earn a minimum GPA of 3.0 and take part in at least half of their athletic team’s events throughout the regular season in order to be eligible for the Pac-12 academic team.

The list excludes freshmen and first-year transfers, allowing only members from sophomore through senior classes. The Trojans were third in teams on the list, trailing Cal and Stanford.

This years’ accolades came after the Trojans took ninth overall at the NCAA championship and third at the Pac-12 championships.