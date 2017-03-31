Instagrammable Eats: Stay Healthy & Eat Trendy at By CHLOE

At the restaurant By CHLOE in Los Angeles, trendy eaters have the chance to grab guilt-free vegan fast food imagined by celebrity chef Chloe Coscarelli. What’s more, its location adjacent to Whole Foods means that it can be as much of a staple in your life as your weekly shopping trip!

The restaurant combines organic, natural, animal-free foods into creative twists on favorites like hamburgers, salads, pastas and desserts. I’m not vegan, but I love how flavorful and imaginative the healthy vegan dishes are.

When I went to By CHLOE last week, I tried their “Guac Burger,” which is made from ingredients that make you feel like you can give yourself a pat on the back for making healthy choices – quinoa, black beans, sweet potato, chipotle sauce and, of course, avocado. I could tell that Coscarelli takes careful consideration into how each flavor will work together in the meal. The southwestern flavors complemented each other in careful orchestration, with no flavor overpowering another.

I also tried the the Avocado Pesto Pasta and was blown away. Although I had never imagined the flavors together before, the avocado was blended into an extremely tasty, creamy sauce. Other widely popular items from the menu include the Quinoa Taco Salad and Mac n Cheese.

It’s definitely worth trying a cupcake there as well, because Coscarelli was the winner of Cupcake Wars, a competition-based cooking show on the Food Network, in 2010. She was the first vegan chef to win the show, and this helped to kickstart her career. Subsequently, she has published three cookbooks and appears often on television shows like Today in LA and The Chew. In 2014, she decided to start her restaurants in New York and Los Angeles by partnering with ESquared Hospitality and her creative director Samantha Wasser, building them with a fresh, chic and eco-friendly focus. This year, she was featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list of entrepreneurs.