Beauty brand Glossier arrives in LA with pop-up shop

Healthy is the new beautiful — at least that’s how it seems lately with the emergence of organic, cruelty-free, chemical-free and gluten-free products among up-and-coming makeup companies. Vermillion lips and opalescent eyeshadows are no longer our only definition of beauty, and in its place stand natural, radiance-boosting makeup brands such as Glossier.

Glossier creates its trademark cosmetics effortlessly, branding itself as a movement that celebrates the authenticity of makeup consumers. Founded on the ideology of simple and personal makeup products, Glossier recently celebrated its third year with the opening of a pop-up booth nestled in an alley between Anya Hindmarch and Frame Denim at Melrose Place last weekend.

The digital beauty brand, which launched in 2014, set out to further market its products in Los Angeles with a fun, interactive twist. Greeted with pale pink curtains and free tote bags next to a fresh flower display, guests were introduced to five product stations for Cloud Paint, Haloscope, Generation G, The Do-Everything Skin Salve and the brand’s signature product, The Boy Brow.

Guests were permitted to sample products while staff in pale pink jumpsuits presented each product’s benefits and greeted visitors. Floor-length mirrors with phrases like “You Look Good” and “Nice Brows” dotted the alley, enhancing the visual experience for guests.

Aiming to reinvent the definition of beauty, Glossier’s novel product was its Glossier Phase 1 Set, which included its fan-favorite Priming Mosturizer and Balm Dotcom. Both are designed to enhance — rather than alter — physical appearance.

Glossier, the brainchild of Emily Weiss, was first conceived in 2010 through her beauty blog Into The Gloss, which found its success by sampling every product under the sun. It has since grown into a popular name within the $250 billion cosmetic industry under its unique concept that emphasizes natural beauty — “Skin is in.”

Focused on bringing out perfect, dewy skin with skincare basics, Glossier has gained major traction with its moisturizing formula. In recent months, Glossier has boosted its online fame through social media brand ambassadors, who try out products and review them for their followers.

The brand is known for its versatility: It has caught the attention of social media and beauty gurus for creating unique products and catering more toward people of color.

Nicole Young, a junior majoring in communication, was impressed by Glossier’s unique marketing strategy after attending the event on Sunday. The pop-up booth allowed curious consumers such as Young to explore cosmetics beyond mainstream brands found in makeup stores, like Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

“It’s always difficult shopping online for stuff, especially cosmetics that aren’t sold at any large retailers,” Young said. “It was nice to be able to test out different products.”