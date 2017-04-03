Trojan football team lands top recruit

Head coach Clay Helton secured the first member of his 2019 signing class on Monday as dual-position star De’Gabriel Floyd committed to USC football. Floyd currently plays running back and linebacker for Hawkins High School, which also produced wide receiver Joseph Lewis and athlete Greg Johnson (who signed for USC as a tandem during this year’s National Signing Day in February), and Floyd is listed as the No. 2 athlete on 247Sports’ 2019 composite rankings.

The five-star recruit was holding offers from five other

Pac-12 programs and the likes of Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan and Notre Dame when he opted for USC. He announced his commitment on Twitter, thanking God, his family and his coaches.

“With that being said, I would like to say I am committing to the University of Southern California,” Floyd tweeted.

Floyd is still years away from signing his letter of intent to lock his commitment to USC, but the L.A. native’s decision seemed firm in an interview with Scout.com.

“It just felt right,” Floyd said. “USC is the school I’ve always wanted to go to. I talked to my mom and my sister about it, and this is something I’ve been thinking about doing for the last two weeks.

“We talked about what’s in store for me in the future, and I’m just really comfortable there with the coaches. Like I said, it just felt right.”

Floyd already stands at

6 feet 3 inches and 220 pounds as a high school sophomore, so Helton will be keen to bring him into the fold in two-plus years’ time. Floyd’s commitment also further strengthens USC’s growing connection with Hawkins High, which now boasts four commitments in three Trojan recruiting classes from 2017 to 2019. Standout Hawkins cornerback Marcus Johnson is currently committed to USC’s 2018 class, alongside four other recruits in ESPN’s Junior 300.

Despite all the recruiting attention he could command in the coming years, Floyd said he was happy to be finished with the process.

“I know it’s early for me, but I wanted to get it done now so I could just focus on other things and not have to worry about recruiting,” Floyd said. “I’m actually super relieved and excited at the same time.”

As for his college position, Floyd said he just wanted to see the field.

“I’m open to playing anywhere they want me,” Floyd said. “I’ll try anything.”