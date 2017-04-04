5 Best Brunch Spots In L.A.

Nowhere does brunch better than Los Angeles. There are countless brunch spots around the city with delicious food and a great atmosphere. Brunch is the reward we all need for sleeping in and skipping breakfast. There’s nothing better than waking up on a weekend morning and chowing down on a fresh, savory piece of avocado toast or a gooey breakfast sandwich loaded with bacon. The only problem is choosing where to go. So below is a list of five of Los Angeles best brunch spots to help you narrow down your options.

Republique

The first thing you’ll notice about this restaurant is the impressive decor. The space gives off a European vibe and is filled with long, communal tables where you’ll be certain to meet interesting people. Republique serves French plates and delicious pastries. People rave about their Croque Madame and Kimchi fried rice with poached eggs. You can’t go wrong with any of the pastries, but many recommend the croissants and eclairs.

Poppy + Rose

If you like classic American brunch, Poppy + Rose is for you. What’s better than an eatery known for their chicken and waffles? This cafe is nestled in Los Angeles’ Flower District and serves delicious comfort food. Most people come for the chicken and waffles, but many enjoy the pulled pork hash and eggs benedict. You can’t go wrong here!

Zinc Cafe & Market

This peaceful Arts District cafe is a must-try brunch spot for anyone living in Los Angeles. It’s a vegetarian restaurant with an inviting atmosphere and bright outdoor courtyard. Personal favorites include their tomato and burrata salad, the Zinc waffle and their famous avocado toast. The toast is crispy, slathered in butter and topped with radish salad, chives, lemon zest and — of course — fresh avocado.

Farmshop

This market-style restaurant was created to highlight local California growers and food producers. The decor is described as barn-like and artisanal. There is a sit-down restaurant on one side and a market on the other. The market serves delicious cheeses and other artisan pantry items. For brunch, sit at the restaurant and try their Baba Ganoush or Coddled Eggs with Smoked Salmon. The fresh, local food certainly won’t disappoint.

Artisan House

This is a casual brunch spot with an industrial vibe and, like Farmshop, a market on the side. Artisan House has a menu brimming with delicious food and cocktails. It offers a brunch buffet with tons of options including eggs benedict, french toast and buttermilk pancakes. Artisan is situated right in Downtown Los Angeles, and it should definitely be on a list of must-try spots.