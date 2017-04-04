Four music festival fashion statements

It’s the first full week of April, which means two things: The spring semester is almost over, and festival season is quickly approaching. Music festivals are bustling with thousands of attendees and

larger-than-life entertainers, making them a popular attraction for many college students.

One of the most important aspects of the experience is creating a look that not only showcases individuality but also adds to the unique vibe of each festival. These four gender-neutral suggestions are ways you can accomplish this with your own festival outfit.

Embroidered Patches

These can be put on jean jackets, shorts, ball caps, backpacks or anything else you think could use a personal touch. They can add a pop of color to any piece of clothing without distracting from the rest of the outfit, or they can be featured more prominently to create a unique effect.

Whether you want to capture the beauty of nature with florals or desert designs, channel your vintage punk or rock roots or add a psychedelic touch, patches can represent different themes to create your desired aesthetic. Plus, for those planning an outfit on a budget, patches are an inexpensive way to make a statement.

Overalls

Festivals are crowded, multi-day ordeals with unpredictable weather. As much as creating a pleasing aesthetic is an integral part of the experience, making sure your clothes can make it through the weekend is also important. Overalls help make an outfit both fashionable and functional. The pant legs can be rolled up or left alone depending on the weather.

Denim is also durable enough to withstand rowdy crowds and extreme weather if necessary. Overalls can be different shades of the standard blue or colored to coordinate with whatever you decide to wear underneath them. What’s paired underneath the overalls also allows for a degree of freedom, from a crop top to long sleeves to a vintage graphic tee.

Statement Jewelry

Sometimes, accessories can make or break an outfit. A bold statement piece can add a layer of

dimension to an outfit, allowing you to distinguish yourself from other festival-goers. Pieces can be anything from a single, large earring to a lace choker to a gold chain.

A statement piece can also present a relatively inexpensive way to create a desired aesthetic, though this is up to the discretion of the person curating the look. Be

careful when selecting a piece of jewelry to ensure it doesn’t drown the outfit.

Statement pieces work best when the rest of the outfit is coordinated around it, so you might want to start with this when you go shopping, if you wish to include it in the ensemble. Also, take into consideration that you are attending a festival, meaning that you may want to think about whether you want to carry that particular piece you have selected around all day.

Graphic T-shirts

Perhaps the most tried-and-true article of clothing for any festival, graphic T-shirts continue to be staples at any music-related event. Shirts can depict images associated with the performers on the bill, classic rock artists for a more vintage look or simply include the name of the festival.

Graphic designs should not be limited to just music, however, with floral designs, cartoon drawings or images that evoke memories of the beach during summertime. They can be paired with a jean jacket or cool shades or worn under overalls. Graphic T-shirts can be paired with almost anything and are a safe bet when coordinating an outfit.