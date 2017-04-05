Deepak Chopra named baccalaureate speaker

Deepak Chopra, a well-known author and medical pioneer, will present the 134th baccalaureate address on May 12 as part of the 2017 commencement.

For the University, baccalaureate serves as a nondenominational celebration for the graduates and their friends and families.

The ceremony is interfaith, but the graduates will receive a blessing to commemorate their success as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

Past speakers include Rainn Wilson, an actor notable for his role of Dwight Schrute on the American comedy series The Office, spiritual teacher Marianne Williamson and essayist Pico Iyer.

Chopra has written over 85 books in close to 43 different languages, 24 of which have made the New York Times best seller list.

In 1993, he was featured on Oprah for his close relationship with Michael Jackson and world-renowned book Ageless Body, Timeless Mind: The Quantum Alternative to Growing Old.

His book was one of the first to analyze the ability humans have to retain creativity, memory, self-esteem and physical strength despite the passage of time.

Chopra’s scientific theories blend with the ancient Indian AyurVeda meditation technique to prove that humans can counter the way we age.

Chopra is also the founder of The Chopra Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving health and well-being, cultivating spiritual knowledge, expanding consciousness, and promoting world peace, according to the foundation’s website.

He is also the founder of The Chopra Center for Wellbeing, an outlet that provides meditation and yoga to promote well-being and self-awareness.

When speaking publicly, Chopra often presents on internal medicine, well-being, metabolism and endocrinology.

He is currently a professor at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine and a researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Chopra has been a pioneer in bridging ancient healing wisdom with modern science. This philosophy is shared by the University’s Center for Integrative Medicine.

Chopra’s baccalaureate address will be followed by actor Will Ferrell’s commencement address.