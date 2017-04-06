REVIEW: Clean Bandit disappoints with lackluster concert

Clean Bandit, Zara Larsson and Starley joined forces to electrify Los Angeles at the Fonda Theater on Wednesday. Although its energy resonated through the crowd, Clean Bandit’s performance quality was not up to par with fellow performers.

Starley opened the show beautifully, gracing the audience with her soulful vocals and contagiously soothing energy. She waltzed around the stage in her bright orange cargo pants with the aura of a seasoned performer, although the young Australian singer-songwriter released her first hit in 2016.

With her diverse mix of acoustic and high-energy performances, Starley left the audience curious about her unique sound.

Following Starley, Zara Larsson captivated audiences immediately with her hit “Lush Life,” complete with incredibly talented backup dancers to complement her sound. With her smile lighting up the room, the Swedish singer-songwriter’s attitude, cheekiness and playfulness were immediately evident.

Her performances were centered around feminism and sexuality, a common theme in her lyrics. Her girl posse, dressed in pink and black clothing, demonstrated an individuality and attitude rarely seen in pop dancers. Larsson’s dancers were part of a story of strength, attitude and pop perfection.

The illusion of a pop girl group added to Larsson’s performance rather than detracted from it, simply because her vocals were outstanding and consistent. Larsson was undoubtedly the highlight of the night, from her cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” to “Ain’t My Fault.”

Following Larsson’s phenomenal performance, audience members held high hopes for headliners Clean Bandit. Unfortunately, the band didn’t deliver as well as Larsson and Starley.

From the moment that it stepped on stage, Clean Bandit attempted to cultivate an avant-garde, off-beat performance that didn’t match their sound. Its songs would switch from somber, slow instrumental to fast-paced, electronic dance in an instant, which made several performances appear choppy.

The vocal accompaniments, who replaced featured artists on various Clean Bandit tracks, revealed talent and musical accuracy. They showcased their range, finesse and vocal ability and were clearly the centerpiece of Clean Bandit’s set.

Despite its talent, it was unable to convey the same zest that audiences expected from the group — not because of a lack of talent or passion, but because of logistical circumstances. Although many DJs and electronic music groups have learned how to fill the gap of featured artists in solo concerts, Clean Bandit has yet to master it.

To the band’s credit, it was able to engage the audience with their music, but this effort was unsubstantial, and failed to fully capture the audience’s attention.

Clean Bandit delivered upbeat tracks and gave most a fun night, but a concert should be more than simple beat drops and thoughtless dancing. The band missed the mark in truly connecting with the audience’s emotions and drawing them in with every beat in the music.