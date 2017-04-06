Trojans close in on final spring practices

With just over one week remaining until the annual Spring Game on April 15, the USC football shifted its practice location to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Thursday’s spring ball practice. The Trojans now have only four practices remaining this spring.

An extended red zone period for USC during Thursday’s practice pitted the Trojan defense and offense against one another.

Pittman making strides

Sophomore wide receiver Michael Pittman reeled in a tightly contested touchdown reception over sophomore cornerback Jack Jones during Thursday’s overtime red zone period. This grab from Pittman was one of the highlights of Thursday’s practice.

“[Pittman] was put in some one-on-one situations throughout the day, and I thought he did an absolutely tremendous job,” head coach Clay Helton said. “He made a big play that set the tone for our overtime practice today. A really solid job from him today.”

As a true freshman in 2016, Pittman reeled in six receptions for a total of 82 receiving yards on the season. In addition to filling in the receiving rotation, Pittman also saw time on the special teams unit.

The highly documented departures of former USC receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers have left vacancies at the receiver slots for USC in 2017. Pittman is a prime contender to fill out a starting role at wideout for the Trojans this fall.

Tight ends developing

The tight end position was a pleasant surprise for USC in 2016. The emergence of junior tight ends Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Tyler Petite as reliable pass-catching options helped open up the aerial attack for USC last season.

During Thursday’s practice, freshman Cary Angeline, who redshirted this past season, made an impressive touchdown reception — dragging his feet inbounds — in the back of the end zone.

“I thought that the redshirt year really was a big help for him,” Helton said. “He has always been a natural pass catcher. Where he’s trying to get better right now is his run-blocking.”

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing nearly 230 pounds, Angeline could prove to be another asset for the Trojans’ blooming tight end corps in 2017.

Injury notes

Senior guard Viane Talamaivao’s surgery on his partially torn right bicep was successful, according to Helton. Helton said that Talamaivao, a three-year starter at right guard, should be healthy and prepared to participate in fall camp workouts later this offseason.

Another injured member of the USC offensive line is freshman early-enrollee Andrew Vorhees. Helton reported that Vorhees has been dealing with a back injury that may keep him out of practice for the remainder of the spring.

Junior cornerback Iman Marshall was limited during Thursday’s practice, as he is dealing with a grade one shoulder sprain.