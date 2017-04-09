Iovine Academy introduces new online program

After their $70 million donation to USC to form the Iovine and Young Academy in 2013, Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young have announced an online program for master’s students: Design@USC.

Undergraduate students in the Iovine and Young Academy currently receive a bachelor of science in arts, technology and the business of innovation. Design@USC follows a similarly interdisciplinary nature, offering an 18- to 24- month master of science in integrated design, business and technology. The program is catered toward recent graduates and professionals with an interest in the intersection of those industries, and the estimated yearly cost is under $70,000 excluding health insurance.

The curriculum was designed by faculty across several schools, including the Roski School of Art and Design, the Viterbi School of Engineering, and the Marshall School of Business. The 38 credits comprise a variety of classes, including directed research and two in-person residencies.

The program has three annual cohorts, the first beginning this August. All Design@USC applicants are required to submit a short video explaining a solution to a problem or need and are recommended to send a portfolio.

According to the program’s website, Design@USC emphasizes collaboration through a virtual campus, which is used to submit assignments, network and attend classes. The program offers weekly online meetings and critique classes, in which students talk via video chat. Sessions are not meant to be lectures, but rather spontaneous and discussion-heavy to promote interdisciplinary learning.