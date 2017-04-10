Milton Curry to serve as new dean of USC School of Architecture

Milton Curry has been selected as the new dean of the USC School of Architecture, effective July 1, according to USC News.

Curry succeeds Qingyun Ma, who served as dean for ten years.

Curry, who is currently an associate dean for academic affairs and strategic initiatives at the University of Michigan Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, has performed cutting-edge research on the intersection of architecture and race. He will hold the Della and Harry MacDonald Dean’s Chair in Architecture upon arriving at USC.

Curry has founded and co-founded the Critical Productive and Appendx journals, respectively. CriticalProductive explores the connections among race, urbanism, politics and architecture, among other fields, and seeks to spark conversations about architectural theory and its relation to different areas of academia.

“We are honored and excited to welcome Professor Curry to the USC School of Architecture,” said Provost Michael Quick, who made the announcement on Monday on behalf of President C. L. Max Nikias to USC News. “Architecture has a profound impact on our culture. It is a profession and an art, local and global, and extremely creative. We know that Professor Curry will lead our students, faculty, research and practice to new heights.”

Having first taught at Arizona State University from 1992 to 1995, Curry has since held professorships at Cornell University, the University of Michigan and the Harvard University Graduate School of Design.

Curry received his bachelor’s degree in architecture from Cornell and his master’s degree in architecture from Harvard, concentrating in architecture theory.

Curry’s spouse, Reighan Gillam, will also join the USC faculty as a professor of anthropology in the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences.