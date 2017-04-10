Top films to anticipate this season

The end of the semester is near, and summer is just around the corner. Yet for film lovers, this season is a time to sit in a cold, dark room for a couple of hours, shoving popcorn into their faces and devouring some big-budget movies.

The Fate of the Furious

This is the eighth (yes, eighth) installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, which is not hitting the brakes in any way. Following Paul Walker’s passing, the film will be without Walker but will still include fan favorites Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and Jason Statham, along with series newcomers Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

The storyline of this film is unimportant but revolves around Dom (Diesel) leaving the fast family for Theron. What really matters is the big car action sequences, which will not hold back based on the trailer. Most likely, The Fate of the Furious will be another fun, yet hollow action film that becomes an international box office hit.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2

The first Guardians of the Galaxy film shocked movie audiences when director James Gunn took some of the most obscure comic book characters and made a phenomenal hit based on them. So, as is common practice in Hollywood, Guardians of the Galaxy needed to have a sequel. With Gunn back behind the camera, it appears that Volume 2 will not disappoint.

The trailers have done a good job of not giving away any major plot points but still showcasing the guardians back in action (now with baby Groot) while introducing the characters of Yondu and Nebula from the first film into the squad. Rounding out the cast is Kurt Russell as Ego the Living Planet (yes, a planet) and Sylvester Stallone in a yet-to-be announced role. If the film is as colorful and crazy as the trailers and casting choices — and with another hit soundtrack — Volume 2 should be a fitting follow-up.

Wonder Woman

The DC Extended Universe has been struggling with mediocre and critically panned films such as Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. Though Justice League will arrive in theaters in November, many disappointed fans say that Wonder Woman will be the DC Extended Universe’s final test.

Seventy years after the comic’s creation in 1941, Wonder Woman will finally have her own live-action feature film with Gal Gadot in the titular role. The film will take place in World War I, similar to the first Captain America move which took place during World War II, and will tell the story of Diana Prince leaving her all-women home of Themyscira to go fight with Steve Trevor in the war, possibly with more mystical threats.

The trailers for the film have been visually stunning, but the story appears a bit muted. Thus the fear of another lousy superhero film remains, especially because other DC movies have also had excellent trailers.

Spiderman: Homecoming

This will be Spiderman’s sixth feature film, but this time Marvel Studios will collaborate with Sony Pictures. It will star Captain America: Civil War breakout Tom Holland in the role of Peter Parker. In this installment, Spiderman will battle against the Vulture, played by the fittingly creepy Michael Keaton. Also featured in the film will be Robert Downey Jr. reprising his iconic role as Tony Stark, who will serve as a mentor figure to Peter.

A significant difference in this film compared to past installments is that Peter Parker will be played by 19-year-old actor Tom Holland, as opposed to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who were older when they played the same character. The film will also focus more on Peter Parker’s narrative as someone trying to prove his credibility as a superhero. The film’s potential success can be attributed to Marvel’s creativity and Sony’s big budget.