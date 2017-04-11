Student charged with sexual assault

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a USC student on Tuesday for alleged sexual assault, according to LAPD.

LAPD identified the student as Aarman Premjee, 20. The student directory spells his first name as Armaan. Premjee is a sophomore majoring in business administration.

The alleged assault happened on April 1 at a campus dorm, according to LAPD. Premjee was released on $100,000 bail and he has been charged with sexual assault. The arrest was made on campus at approximately 11 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Department of Public Safety and LAPD could not provide information about the alleged victim for privacy reasons, but both parties are undergraduates, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Thirteen cases of sexual assault were reported on campus in 2015, according to the 2016 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.