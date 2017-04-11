With a Twist: Healthy Food Alternatives

A lot of people ask me how I can survive without carbs, sugar or sweets. As a healthy eater, I choose to fuel my body with healthy food, but as mentioned before, this was not always my lifestyle. Admittedly, I loved to indulge in candy and carbs. However, once I started eating healthy, I discovered there are endless substitutions for these common cravings. If you find yourself wanting to eat healthier, here are a few of my favorite healthy food alternatives for every meal, with a twist:

Breakfast

Instead of cereal, try some granola and almond or soy milk. To avoid the sugary contents of regular cereals, make sure the granola has low sodium and sugar levels to ensure a healthy start to your day.

Mid-morning Snack

Instead of a bagel and cream cheese, swap out the carbs and dairy for a healthier option that will fill you up. I love to take a salt-free rice cake and spread some organic peanut or almond butter on it with sliced bananas on top. This alternative satisfies the need for carbs with the crunch of the rice cake while providing a healthy protein with the almond or peanut butter.

Lunch

Instead of having a bowl of pasta for your meal, swap out the carbs for zucchini noodles. “Zoodles” are a delicious alternative to pasta and a great way to add some vegetables to your diet while cutting back on the carbs. Top them with a marinara sauce and some extra veggies for added flavor.

Afternoon snack

Instead of potato chips or popcorn, have a bowl of fresh fruit and some unsalted trail mix to help you get through the rest of your day!

Dinner

Instead of a burrito, make a salad with the ingredients from inside the burrito, which gets rid of the carbs from the tortilla and adds some greens to your meal! Salads are a great option for dinner if you load them with proteins. As a side, go for some fresh vegetables and a healthier carb such as quinoa.

Dessert

If you need a little something to satisfy your sweet tooth, have some dark chocolate. This is one of the best kinds of desserts for you because dark chocolate is proven to help maintain a healthy heart and is a good source of antioxidants.

I hope this menu takes you through your day. Just remember, you CAN enjoy substituting your common cravings for healthy alternatives.