Sophomore charged with sexual assault back at USC

Sophomore Armaan Premjee, who was arrested on Tuesday on charges of sexual assault, remains at USC, but is no longer a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested Premjee at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. He was held at the Metropolitan Detention Center until he posted $100,000 bail at 7:53 p.m.

The alleged sexual assault took place at Fluor Tower residence hall around 1 a.m. on April 1, according to Department of Public Safety logs.

University officials could not provide details about who reported the incident. Information about the victim was not made public.

Premjee, who is majoring in business administration, said that he was detained that same day at the Kappa Sigma fraternity house and was then taken to the Southwest LAPD Office, where he was questioned and later released.

Premjee said he could not discuss specifics about the case due to legal reasons. Robinder Samudrala, his attorney, declined repeated requests for comment.

Premjee said that he wrote a letter of resignation to the president of the Kappa Sigma fraternity prior to his arrest.

“I know incidents like these get fraternities kicked out,” Premjee said. “I didn’t want to put the brothers at risk.”

Kappa Sigma President Evan Lubin said that Premjee was suspended from the fraternity following the original incident on April 1.

“His actions are absolutely not condoned by the Kappa Sigma Fraternity,” Lubin wrote in an email to the Daily Trojan.

Premjee has been charged with a felony, according to LAPD Public Information Officer Tony Im. LAPD Detective Oscar Gamino confirmed that the first preliminary court date regarding the case is set for May 2, and that LAPD still needs to hear from witnesses. LAPD could not comment on the statement or the victim.

DPS Assistant Chief David Carlisle said that DPS protocol requires officers to immediately notify LAPD upon receiving any reports of sexual assault. DPS cedes all authority to conduct the investigation to LAPD, providing assistance upon request, Carlisle said.

“Once the sexual assault is reported to us, we must notify the LAPD,” Carlisle said. “We would also concurrently notify [the Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention and Services] and the Office of Title IX so that resources to support the victim are provided. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of the student. LAPD handles the criminal investigation part.”

Premjee said that representatives of the Title IX office at USC have contacted him and would be “glad to help out” if he had trouble navigating the current situation. He added that he has not met with the Office of Student Judicial Affairs and has not been suspended.

“I have faith in our justice system, and I hope to be free of these charges very soon,” Premjee said.

The Office of Equity and Diversity, Residential Education Office and RSVP were unable to be reached at time of publication.