People evacuate buildings after USC campus gas leak

A gas leak on McClintock Avenue near Downey Way prevented traffic flow and pedestrian access on Monday morning. A construction vehicle hit a gas line, according to USC Fire Safety and Emergency Planning Specialist Steve Goldfarb.

Department of Public Safety was notified at 7:18 a.m. and immediately responded to clear the area. At 8:50 a.m., the gas leak was stopped and no further issues were reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department was on the scene.

Goldfarb said the leak prompted the evacuation of Seeley G. Mudd Building and Ray R. Irani Hall as a precaution and prevented some students from attending class.

“I was a little bit worried hearing that there were gas leaks around campus,” said Oliver Kashyap, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry. “It was actually kind of nice because we had a test the next day and now it’s less to learn before the test.”

No injuries or medical issues were reported, according to DPS Assistant Chief Carlisle.

“At no time was the air quality at a point where we needed to do any other evacuations,” Goldfarb said.

The Southern California Gas Company will conduct its own investigation into the gas leak. The company did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Chris Gilbride, a spokesman for the Southern California Gas Company, told ABC7 that a construction vehicle hit a two-inch plastic natural gas service line, causing a leak and ultimately an evacuation of the area.

Arianna Scavone contributed to this report.

This article was updated at 11:17 p.m.