Junior Elijah Stewart to remain at USC basketball

Junior guard Elijah Stewart will remain at USC next season.

The Trojans’ leading 3-point shooter last year, Stewart announced his intention to declare for the 2017 NBA Draft on April 11 but didn’t submit his paperwork by the league’s deadline on Sunday night.

This will come as welcome news to head coach Andy Enfield, who will retain one of his most lethal scorers for the 2017-18 season. Stewart’s 78 3-pointers led the team by more than 30 baskets last year, and he has a chance to break USC’s all-time record for 3-point baskets next season. He currently sits in sixth place — one make short of tying Harold Miner for fifth.

Though Stewart is now out of the pre-draft process, two of his Trojan teammates remain. Sophomore forward Bennie Boatwright and redshirt sophomore guard Shaqquan Aaron both submitted their documents, but because they have not hired an agent, they can still withdraw from the draft until May 24.

Stewart will return to a crowded and talented Trojan backcourt, as Duke transfer Derryck Thornton will be eligible next season to complement Stewart, junior guard Jordan McLaughlin and Aaron, should he choose to return as well.