Art Appreciation at LACMA

Craving some beautiful art? Want to immerse yourself in ancient and contemporary cultural symbols? Are you searching for a place to take cool Instagrams? The Los Angeles County Museum of Art might be just the place for you.

LACMA is one of the largest art museums in the West. Its vast collections include almost every form of art, from sculptures, paintings, jewelry, photography and even music.

I noticed the beautiful architecture as soon as I stepped into the museum’s premises. The infamous “Urban Lights” stood just outside of a peaceful garden with a small path surrounded by Rodin statues. Walking up the stairs, I could see the different buildings LACMA has, all of them beautiful.

LACMA boasts of many exhibits, including Renaissance paintings and sculptures, American contemporary photography, South and Southeast Asian art, and many more. As I made my way through the exhibitions, I noticed the familiar names of artists including Picasso, Renoir and Monet.

Outside, I could see Heizer’s famous “Levitated Mass” that has so often appeared on social media. It is a large-scale sculpture where a gigantic rock is suspended above a trench in which visitors can walk. People love to pose in such a way to make it seem as if they’re holding up the rock.

LACMA also has weekly concerts. LACMA hosts Latin Sounds, where musicians from Brazil, Cuba, Mexico and more perform on Saturday afternoons from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Sundays also see LACMA hosting Sundays Live, which showcases the best emerging musicians from around the world for free.

Best of all, on certain days and hours LACMA is completely free. After 3 p.m., Los Angeles County residents can visit the museum for free. Admission is also free on the second Tuesday of every month and on some federal holidays, including Martin Luther King Day and Memorial Day.