Best of USC: Places to Eat on Campus

From acai bowls to burgers to ramen, USC restaurants have it all. No matter what mood you are in, USC guarantees that a restaurant will quench your cravings. Here are the top 10 places to eat on campus:

Moreton Fig

Located in the center of campus, this upscale dining choice is perfect for a fancier lunch. Sit outside on the restaurant patio in the Ronald Tutor Campus Center to slow down your day and enjoy the fresh food at this full service restaurant.

Little Galen

Little Galen is a hidden treasure you can sneak away to for lunch. Partnered with the USC Athletics Department, Little Galen is only open weekdays from noon to 2 p.m., so make sure you get your chance to snag a delicious lunch.

Fertitta Cafe

In collaboration with the Marshall School of Business, Fertitta Cafe is located on on the first floor of Jill and Frank Fertitta Hall. From dim sum, to noodle and rice bowls, to a sushi bar, Fertitata Cafe is the perfect place to grab some tasty Asian cuisine.

Nekter

Acai bowls and smoothies are L.A. staples. Swing by Nekter for a fresh, fruity meal to add some zest to your day in true fashion of the healthy L.A. lifestyle.

Verde

What better way to make your favorite Mexican food meal than customizing it at Verde? This restaurant is easily accessible in the Ronald Tutor Campus Center and has fresh-tasting Mexican food yet still has a lot of flavor whether you get a burrito or a salad.

Lemonade

Lemonade is one of the many classic LA restaurants. From veggies to protein to mac and cheese, Lemonade has options for all food preferences. The best part? You can mix and match whatever food you want by making a multiple-portion plate!

Literatea

This charming spot is the perfect place to grab a coffee and a quick snack. Sit back and relax the outdoor patio of Literatea located in the back of Doheny Library.

Seeds

While Seeds may technically be more of a market than a restaurant, custom omelettes in the mornings, salads at lunch and hot meals in the evening sounds great to me. Seeds is all about good food and convenience — grab a meal and all of your market snacks in one place.

Ground Zero

This trendy coffee shop hosts a relaxed and artsy vibe. I highly recommend ordering their famous milkshakes and attending their open mic nights on Mondays.

California Pizza Kitchen

Located in the campus center, CPK is a great option for Italian food on the go. Enjoy pizza, pasta and salad at this popular restaurant originally founded in Beverly Hills.