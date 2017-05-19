USC reportedly nearing deal with United Airlines for Coliseum naming rights
USC has reached an agreement with United Airlines for the naming rights of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, according to Sports Business Daily. University officials said an agreement has not been finalized.
According to Sports Business Daily, United would pay $70 million in a span of 15 years, making it the highest-priced naming rights deal in college football. The Los Angeles Times reported that Coliseum officials wanted to keep the words “Memorial Coliseum” in the stadium’s name.
“As part of its agreement to operate the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and to support the renovation, restoration and operation of the Coliseum, USC has been pursuing a naming rights arrangement with various entities,” USC officials said in a statement emailed to the Daily Trojan. “At this time, no naming rights deal has been finalized.”
The stadium is currently undergoing a $270 million-dollar renovation projected to be completed by the 2019 football season.
The Coliseum has played host to the USC football team since it was built in 1923.
Very sad news. Corporate naming of buildings and venues is awful, and has gotten out of hand. Is it too late to stop this? Are there any prominent Trojans out there with the ear of Nikias or Swann or other University officials, to see what can be done? I’m not certain that USC even needs the corporate money, but if the University must sign with United… can the deal include a provision that excludes any change to the name of the stadium? Perhaps United can be allowed to put their logo and name elsewhere throughout the Coliseum, including on literature, concession stands, press box, vision board, locker rooms and restrooms… but just not the name of the venue. Even if it means they cough up less money, it would be worth it to preserve the dignity and history of our beloved Coliseum. Let’s please NOT be the generation that caved into this horrible trend.
Very well stated. It caved in years ago when we had the Poulan Weedeater Bowl. As for naming the Memorial Coliseum, it is ironic it had to be a company in turmoil. If there is any saving grace with this sponsor, it would be its name. For example, the ‘United Center in Chicago’ does not necessarily promote the sponsor, though its intent does.