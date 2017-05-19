USC reportedly nearing deal with United Airlines for Coliseum naming rights

USC has reached an agreement with United Airlines for the naming rights of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, according to Sports Business Daily. University officials said an agreement has not been finalized.

According to Sports Business Daily, United would pay $70 million in a span of 15 years, making it the highest-priced naming rights deal in college football. The Los Angeles Times reported that Coliseum officials wanted to keep the words “Memorial Coliseum” in the stadium’s name.

“As part of its agreement to operate the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and to support the renovation, restoration and operation of the Coliseum, USC has been pursuing a naming rights arrangement with various entities,” USC officials said in a statement emailed to the Daily Trojan. “At this time, no naming rights deal has been finalized.”

The stadium is currently undergoing a $270 million-dollar renovation projected to be completed by the 2019 football season.

The Coliseum has played host to the USC football team since it was built in 1923.