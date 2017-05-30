Artist named Provost of Arts and Humanities

Artist Enrique Martínez Celaya will become the first Provost Professor of Humanities and Arts and will join the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences and the Roski School of Art and Design faculty this fall.

“We are honored to welcome Enrique Martínez Celaya to our faculty,” USC Provost Michael Quick told USC News. “He is an exceptional contemporary artist with an engaging and creative mind. He will be an exciting addition to our university community.”

Before coming to USC, Martínez Celaya worked at Dartmouth College serving as the Roth Family Distinguished Visiting Scholar.

Martínez Celaya was born in Cuba, but raised in both Spain and Puerto Rico. He began working as a painter at age 12, before studying applied and engineering physics at Cornell University. He received his master’s degree in quantum electronics at UC Berkeley. He also earned a master of fine arts at UC Santa Barbara.

Martínez Celaya’s work has been displayed all over the world including the State Hermitage Museum in Russia, the Museum der bildenden Künste in Germany and the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. He said much of his artwork is influenced by both philosophy and literature.

“My artistic practice incorporates literature, philosophy and science as well as art theory and history,” he told USC News. “In the past, I have worked with scientists, novelists, poets and philosophers, and I hope to continue and expand these collaborations at USC.”