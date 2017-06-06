Football kickoff times set for 2017-2018 season

After a successful, Rose Bowl-winning 2016 season, kickoff times for five of USC’s 2017 football games are officially set. USC is currently riding a nine-game win streak and finished last season ranked third in the nation.

The Trojans start this season with three consecutive home games. Though the team lost key components to the NFL Draft over the offseason, such as cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, the team will return a combined 14 starters. The veteran core will play an important role all season, especially during the three-game homestand that begins what could be a promising season.

USC kicks off the season with an early afternoon, 2:15 p.m. game against the Western Michigan Broncos on September 2, on the Pac-12 network. The Broncos are coming off a season in which they finished 13-1. The team’s sole loss came after it secured a well-earned berth in the Cotton Bowl, during which it fell just short against Wisconsin.

That game will be followed by two more home contests, set for 5:30 p.m. kickoffs on FOX. First up is a Pac-12 game against rival Stanford on Sept. 9, as USC looks to snap a three-game losing streak to the Cardinal.

The following week, the Trojans host Texas under new head coach Tom Herman on Sept. 16. It’ll be the first time the Longhorns play USC at the Coliseum in 40 years — and the first time the two programs square off since the famous 2005 BCS National Championship Game, in which the Trojans fell just short of a third consecutive national title in a last-minute heartbreaker. The Trojans will then play Washington State on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, which will be aired on ESPN.

The start time for USC’s annual crosstown rivalry game against UCLA has not been set yet, but the Trojans do have a game time for Notre Dame, who they’ll play on the road this fall. That game will kick off on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC. USC’s remaining seven games will have their kickoff times revealed roughly a week or two before game day.