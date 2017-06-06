The latest craze: Voodoo Doughnut reaches Los Angeles

Among the many eclectic storefronts at the University CityWalk, one particular shop has caught the attention of visitors across Southern California and all around the world. With a hot pink exterior and a giant replica of its signature Voodoo Doll doughnut, Voodoo Doughnut stands out as one of the newest additions to Los Angeles’ dessert scene.

Founded by co-owners and long-time friends Richard “Tres” Shannon and Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson, Voodoo Doughnut took the world by storm when the first shop opened in Portland, Ore. in 2003. With more than 60 wacky and outlandish flavors such “Grape Ape,” “Maple Blazer Blunt” and “Butterfingering,” the establishment soon grew to popularity as shops continued to open across Oregon and in both Denver, Col. and Austin, Tex.

However, the shop’s success did not come solely from its origins in downtown Portland. Shannon and Pogson’s conception of Voodoo Doughnut became a reality after they went South to master the art of making doughnuts at a three-day camp in Pico Rivera, Calif. Through their training, they also brought the iconic pink doughnut boxes back to Oregon and coined their slogan: “Good things come in pink boxes!”

“We learned to make doughnuts in Pico Rivera, and our doughnut culture started here,” Pogson said. “Since the beginning, we wanted to have a triumphant return to [Los Angeles].”

In April, Voodoo Doughnut officially opened its seventh location at the Universal CityWalk in north Los Angeles. Though having been in business for less three months, the shop has already garnered major traction on social media from fans and foodies — rivaling the hype of famous L.A. establishments such as California Donuts, Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee and DK Donuts.

Although its exterior is markedly different from that of other locations, L.A.’s Voodoo Doughnut remains true to its brand with aesthetic elements like the bizarre decor, the fun pink walls and the colorfully tiled floors. In addition, the shop also features a signature pink coffee brewer with coffee served from one of Portland’s most popular coffee brewers Stumptown. What makes this Voodoo Doughnut even more remarkable is its mission to celebrate the wacky theme and colorful confections that brought it to fame.

“Voodoo Doughnuts is supposed to be fun,” Shannon said. “There are bad connotations to the term ‘voodoo,’ but voodoo goes both ways. Voodoo is fun and exciting — and we want to emulate that into the doughnuts that we make.”

The shop is also committed to its tradition of officiating weddings at the L.A. location. Though there has not yet been a wedding officiated, Pogson noted that he will work personally to plan and officiate the ceremony when the first wedding occurs at Voodoo Doughnut.

Though Voodoo Doughnut is known for its long lines, Pogson and Shannon both reassure that the wait time at its newest shop will be no longer than 40 minutes.

“Come and see the magic,” Pogson said. “Take it all in when you visit Voodoo Doughnut.”