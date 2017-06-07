Former USCAA Board of Governors President elected to Board of Trustees

Alumnus and former USC Alumni Association Board of Governors President Rod Nakamoto has been elected to the Board of Trustees, the University announced on Wednesday.

Nakamoto, who currently serves as an adviser at a financial group that he co-founded, received his bachelor’s degree and Master of Business from the Marshall School of Business.

He has served on numerous alumni boards since his time at USC, including the Asian Pacific Alumni Association — of which he served as president from 2011 to 2013.

During his time as president of the USCAA Board of Governors he focused on alumni engagement opportunities and networking events.

“USC is on an unparalleled trajectory as an elite research university,” he told USC Trojan Family Magazine back in fall of 2016. “I hope to encourage alumni to rediscover and engage with the university. I think they’ll be surprised at how much it has transformed.”

Nakamoto met his wife, Elsie Nakamoto, as a student at USC, and two of their three children graduated from the University.

“Rod Nakamoto embodies the closeness and commitment of the Trojan Family,” USC President C. L. Max Nikias said to USC News. “He has invested countless hours into this university, and he cares deeply about its mission. His passion for his alma mater and his insight will be of great benefit to our board.”

The Board of Trustees is the highest leadership board at the University, consisting of 57 voting members. Trustees serve five-year terms.

Nakamoto’s election continues a long legacy of past USCAA Board of Governors’ presidents continuing on to the Board of Trustees, including his two immediate predecessors, Michael Adler and Amy Ross.