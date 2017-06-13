Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts aims for bold, inventive flavors

After opening his first taco shop in 2016, Danny Trejo has staked his claim in the Los Angeles’ food scene. And with the recent success of Trejo’s Tacos, Trejo has also added another chain to his culinary resume: Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts.

The actor turned businessman, best known for his tough-guy roles in Machete and Breaking Bad, is also coming to the USC Village this fall for the opening of his second Trejo’s Tacos.

Located on the corner of a strip mall on Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland Avenue, Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts is hard to miss. Its hot pink exterior and company logo are the center of attention at this intersection. With a line wrapped around the block at 9 a.m., people wait patiently every day hoping to get their favorite sweets before they sell out.

The flavors are not anything you would recognize from a typical doughnut chain like Krispy Kreme or Winchell’s. Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts offers an array of 25 inventive options such as the “Margarita,” made with tequila and lime, or the “Nacho,” made with his original hot sauce, chives, jalapeños and cheddar cheese.

When asking for a recommendation, the cashier immediately pointed out those two choices and said she loves to cook an egg to put on top of the nacho one. While the cashier and I can agree that this is an unorthodox food pairing, the shop’s willingness to push boundaries is what makes Trejo’s so intriguing. He also has something in store for his die-hard fans. His team conjured up the “Machete,” which is just what you would expect: a machete-shaped donut.

Trejo also pays homage to his Latino roots through his doughnuts. This is evident when reading names such as “Abuelita,” “Piñata Cake,” “Tres Leches” and “O.G.,” among others.

These doughnuts do not disappoint. The confections are fluffy and packed with myriad bold flavors. You can taste high-quality ingredients, and it’s clear when staring through their glass window that their workers do not fall short of making sure every pastry looks just as tasty as the one next to it.

The doughnuts come packaged in a standard pink box, but with the Trejo’s logo plastered on top. Due to the shop’s popularity and constant influx of customers, there is not much time or room to stand around. The shop also does not offer any seating, so be prepared to wait a while before diving into your food. With that said, the shop’s success does not come solely from Trejo’s name.

“There’s been a lot of celebrities that have tried to open up restaurants, but they kind of try to just go on the name,” Trejo said in an interview with KTLA 5. “I don’t care who you are — [the] food better be good.”

Trejo makes it clear he wants his customers to enjoy his products, and hopes to be a force to be reckoned with in Los Angeles’ culinary scene.

There is no question the established actor is on his way to building a multi-million dollar culinary empire. For Trejo, the sky’s the limit — and he’s not stopping anytime soon.