USC loses five-star recruit Matt Corral

The quarterback position isn’t currently a pressing concern for USC, but the Trojans’ future prospects under center took a hit on Saturday, as five-star prospect Matt Corral de-committed from the program.

Corral, ranked as a top-five overall quarterback in his class, had verbally committed to USC in February 2016. Alabama, Florida and Georgia now lead the race to sign him, per 247Sports.

After the bad news over the weekend, however, head coach Clay Helton rebounded quickly. The Trojans secured a verbal committment from three-star offensive tackle Liam Douglass out of Harvard-Westlake on Monday night.

But the biggest news came on Tuesday, when four-star center Justin Dedich announced his committment to USC. Dedich is the top-ranked player in his class at his position, and he spurned an offer from UCLA to join the Trojans.

Dedich gives Helton seven committments in his 2018 class so far.