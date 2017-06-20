USC loses five-star recruit Matt Corral


By
 ,

The quarterback position isn’t currently a pressing concern for USC, but the Trojans’ future prospects under center took a hit on Saturday, as five-star prospect Matt Corral de-committed from the program.

Corral, ranked as a top-five overall quarterback in his class, had verbally committed to USC in February 2016. Alabama, Florida and Georgia now lead the race to sign him, per 247Sports.

After the bad news over the weekend, however, head coach Clay Helton rebounded quickly. The Trojans secured a verbal committment from three-star offensive tackle Liam Douglass out of Harvard-Westlake on Monday night.

But the biggest news came on Tuesday, when four-star center Justin Dedich announced his committment to USC. Dedich is the top-ranked player in his class at his position, and he spurned an offer from UCLA to join the Trojans.

Dedich gives Helton seven committments in his 2018 class so far.

  • TDMann

    What exactly are the DETAILS behind the “USC pulled his scholarship offer…” commentary I’ve seen from some seemingly butthurt SC fans…?
    I expect this is a rumor, because, among other reasons, the guys who have said this appear to be your run-of-the-mill, delusional and/or butthurt college football msg-boarders (e.g. ALL of the guys who said this were testing the weight limit of his bandwagon…right up until the moment he decommitted).
    ~They bring up the Gretzky thing (old, irrelevant news…and not damning, even if he’s given no benefit of the doubt);
    ~They mention some newfound physical/psychological impairment;
    ~And/or they quip off 1-3 names they suddenly “…prefer to Corral,” despite a discernible gap in talent and potential.

    Any clue about the truth of this matter…or a legit possible source of the info?

    ***I did see ONE instance of a known industry guy or “insider” who mentioned it with no further explanation or context provided — all blog fodder beyond that.