In Photos: LA Pride and #ResistMarch
Daily Trojan photographer Adrian Hernandez captured the scene at the LA Pride #ResistMarch on June 11 in Hollywood. Instead of using the event to celebrate strides of the past, the organizers asked that this year, participants “march to ensure our collective futures.” The march drew tens of thousands of people.
“This was my first Pride event, and I was astonished at the heart and support I saw on display. One marcher described it perfectly: “You’re always humbled seeing friends and co-workers you’ve known for years at something like this. It makes you feel like you’re all part of the same fight. That feeling means more than anything.”
– Adrian Hernandez, Photographer