Trojan track enjoys productive weekend at USATF Championships

The USC track program shone at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships last week, with both alumni and collegiate stars impressing during the four-day competition in Sacramento, Calif. Former Trojans Dalilah Muhammad and Aleec Harris earned titles in the 400m hurdles and 110m hurdles, respectively, and current Trojans smashed multiple team records.

At the meet, five USC runners — four graduates and junior Kendall Ellis — qualified to represent the United States at the IAAF World Championships in August. Ellis will team up with Trojan track greats Muhammad, Harris, Allyson Felix and Nia Ali as they gun for glory in London. Ellis and Felix will both run the 400m, Harris will enter the 110m hurdles and Muhammad will compete in the 400m hurdles.

Muhammad earned her second career USA title in the women’s 400m hurdles on the last day of action at Hornet Stadium. The 2016 Olympic gold medalist recorded a personal-best time of 52.64 to win the finals, while Harris topped the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.24.

For the current Trojans, Anna Cockrell competed in the women’s 400m hurdles finals and finished eighth overall (55.14), breaking her USC freshman record in the process. Junior Deanna Hill recorded a time of 23.04 to come in sixth in the women’s 200m finals.

Numerous USC athletes also starred in the competition’s earlier days. Ellis broke her own all-time school record in the 400m on Friday and repeated the feat Saturday. She trimmed her first time of 50.24 down to 50.00 flat to take third overall and earn a spot on the USA roster. Michael Norman bettered his USC freshman record in the 400m on Saturday, running to finals qualification in 44.60 seconds. The time also elevated Norman to third place on the program’s all-time 400m list.

Senior Cameron Pettigrew qualified for the 400m semifinals with a time of 51.74, and junior Ricky Morgan Jr. also advanced on the men’s side after recording a time of 45.47 — just .03 seconds from his personal best.

Redshirt sophomore Marquís Morris ran in Harris’ heat in the first round of the 110m hurdles, and he qualified for the semifinals with a 13.73 mark while Harris won the heat. Morris did not advance to the finals, however, settling for 14th overall.

After the end of the USATF Championships, Trojan athletes will look forward to rooting on Cockrell at the biennial World Championships, which features more than 200 countries. The United States is the winningest nation in the competition’s history.

The IAAF World Championships kick off on Aug. 4 at London Stadium.