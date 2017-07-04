Missing student found safe

Missing student William Goodeve, a rising senior majoring in cinema and media studies, was found safe on Monday evening and returned to the care of his mother, according to Department of Public Safety Chief John Thomas.

Goodeve had been reported missing to the Los Angeles Police Department on June 25 after reportedly failing to return to his off-campus apartment for 36 hours or more and exhibiting unusual behavior, according to his roommate Dan Giles, a rising junior and media arts and practice major.

Goodeve had last been seen on June 23 in the 2300 block of Scarff Street, located about a mile from campus, according to a news release published by the LAPD on June 29.