Target becomes first USC Village retailer to open for business

Target is the first retailer of the Village’s massive $700 million, mixed-use retail and residential space to open its doors. The USC Village will house 2,700 USC students and accompany 134,000 feet of retail shops such as Starbucks, Trader Joe’s, Greenleaf Gourmet Chop Shop and Bank of America.

Target opened its doors for a few guests at the store’s soft opening last Wednesday. Now, Target is open to all shoppers – three years after the largest retail construction project in south Los Angeles’ history broke ground.

This is the sixth small-scale Target in the L.A. area with 22,000 square feet including free Wi-Fi, designated sections for clothing, a wide array of Trojan gear, school and office supplies, a well-equipped food market complete with produce and grab-and-go items, electronics, cosmetics, a pharmacy and a Starbucks.

“We are excited for all of our students that are moving in,” said Target manager Angelica Moreno. “We are also excited about the community — they’re coming in and really loving that they no longer have to travel all the way to Downtown or other areas.”

A handful of students waited outside the store before the doors opened. “I’m a big Target shopper from back home,” said Reza Talieh, a junior majoring in chemical engineering before the opening. “It seems like it’s going to have the options we need, and it’s a very crucial location that’s close to some elementary schools around here.”

USC Village is located on Hoover Street and Jefferson Boulevard with Target taking up space on the first floor of the Cowlings residential college building. The new university retail destination offers underground parking, which is set to accommodate more than 400 cars and 1,272 bicycles and will employ approximately 70 workers.

Target’s neighbor, Trader Joe’s, and the majority of the remaining Village retailers are set to open their doors by Aug.17, before the start of fall classes.