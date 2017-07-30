Matt Boermeester, who kicked the game-winning field goal to secure the Rose Bowl victory for USC last season, is officially off the football team.

Boermeester was not listed on the roster as the Trojans began fall camp at Howard Jones Field on Saturday.

A USC spokesperson also confirmed that Boermeester is no longer enrolled as a student at the University, but did not elaborate.

Boermeester, a redshirt junior last season, was suspended in February for a “student code of conduct” matter.

“Student disciplinary records and proceedings regarding any matter of student conduct are confidential and protected by law,” the University said in a statement back in February regarding Boermeester’s suspension. “While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student will not be representing the University as a member of its athletic team.”

USC has specified neither the nature of the student conduct issue nor the results of any investigations into the matter. When asked about general procedures in handling student-athlete misbehavior, a USC spokesperson said in March that the athletics department defers to student affairs in handling student conduct cases to assure that “student-athletes are treated like all students and do not receive special treatment because of their athletic standing.”

Boermeester was 18-of-25 last season on field goals, with his USC career culminating in the 46-yard field goal to topple Penn State in the final seconds of the Rose Bowl.

Redshirt freshman Michael Brown is currently the only remaining kicker on the roster, though incoming freshman Chase McGrath is expected to earn a spot alongside Brown.

Boermeester’s release from the team marks the fourth instance in the last year in which disciplinary actions were taken against USC football players for student conduct code violations. The previous three instances involved linebackers Osa Masina, Don Hill and Jabari Ruffin.

Masina was removed from USC after being charged with one count of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy in September. Hill was also taken off the team in September for his role in the Masina case. Ruffin was removed from the program in October for an unspecified student conduct issue after being given a half-game suspension in September for stomping on the groin of an opposing player in last season’s opener against Alabama.