USC Village debuts a variety of new dining options

The USC Village will introduce new shops, dining options and study spaces for students, adding hundreds of thousands of square feet to USC to invigorate campus life. The USC Village will include an array of food options for students looking for a quick bite between classes this fall. Some highlights include:

RANCE’S CHICAGO PIZZA

Founder Rance Ruiz wanted to bring Chicago-style pizza to the West Coast. Hungry diners can choose from stuffed, pan or thin crusts on their pizza, and all ingredients used are made from scratch daily.

BBCM

BBCM Cafe stands for The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker and is opening its second location here on campus. The new space has a sunny outdoor patio and will continue to deliver diversity and freshness in food and drink.

DULCE

Dulce may steal some loyal Starbucks patrons with its carefully crafted selection of coffees and teas. Pick up a sandwich or salad for a quick, easy lunch. For those with a sweet tooth, Dulce also offers a rotating menu of seasonal doughnuts and pastries fresh from the oven.

CAVA GRILL

Started by three childhood friends, Cava specializes in traditional Greek and Mediterranean food. Hailing from the East Coast, Cava follows the Chipotle-style build-your-own bowl format. Start with a base salad or grain, then add dips and spreads, a protein source and additional toppings or sauces.

GREENLEAF GOURMET CHOPSHOP

Greenleaf follows the farm-to-table concept, where fresh organic fruits and vegetables are delivered from local farms straight to your plate. Salads and sandwiches share a menu with pizza and burgers, but everything is guaranteed to be healthy and delicious.

SUNLIFE ORGANICS

With the simple mission to “love, heal and inspire,” SunLife Organics whips up organic fruit bowls, smoothies, juices and signature shakes from the freshest ingredients, all locally-sourced.

HONEYBIRD

Hankering for some Southern-style, old-fashioned comfort food? Honeybird has you covered with its signature fried chicken and famous pies, which come with classic sides such as grits, macaroni and cheese and biscuits.

DISTRICT H BY HANNAH AN

District H delivers authentic, timeless Vietnamese food, such as spring rolls, banh mi and of course, hot, steaming bowls of pho to satisfy those late-night cravings.

TREJO’S TACOS

Fronted by native Angeleno actor Danny Trejo, Trejo’s Tacos is an expanding casual eatery known for delicious tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas and craft beverages, all true to the restaurant’s Mexican roots.

THE BAKED BEAR

Started by two friends from San Diego, The Baked Bear assembles original-recipe ice cream, fresh-baked cookies, brownies and donuts. With vibrant, customizable flavors and toppings, their desserts are both decadent and picturesque.

STARBUCKS

The ubiquitous coffee shop needs no explanation. The location at USC Village will be the fifth Starbucks in close proximity to campus, allowing sleep-deprived students to get their caffeine fix.

BARILLA RESTAURANT

Originally from New York, Barilla serves Italian classics such as pizza, pasta and paninis. For the meat-averse, it also offers vegan and vegetarian options. Indulge in a frothy tiramisu for dessert.

WAHLBURGERS

Deeply rooted in family and community, Wahlburgers serves up casual comfort food from the childhood of chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, including signature burgers and handcut fries, all made with love.

ROCK AND REILLY’S IRISH PUB

A longtime mainstay of Los Angeles, Rock & Reilly’s is bringing Irish pub fare to campus. The newest location boasts an outdoor patio and a dedication to celebrating Trojan pride.