Keck Medical Center is among top in state

Keck Medical Center of USC ranked as the 10th-best hospital in California and fifth best in the Los Angeles metro area, according to the U.S. News & World Report ranking.

The rankings recognize medical centers in the United States that provide the best patient care and specialized treatments for specific needs.

“Keck Medicine of USC is delighted to maintain our rankings among the best hospitals locally, regionally and nationally,” said Thomas Jackiewicz, CEO of Keck Medicine of USC, to USC News. “Every member of our medical and support staff strives to provide world-class patient care each day, and we are honored to be recognized for these efforts.”

In specialty medicine rankings, the USC Roski Eye Institute came in 11th, and the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center ranked 15th, its highest-ever ranking. The Keck Medical Center ranked 24th in orthopaedics, 27th in geriatrics and 29th in urology.

The publication looked at more than 4,500 hospitals and medical centers in the country. The methodology for rankings included risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, patient experience, patient safety and quality of nursing care, among other categories.