For a successful year, prioritize mental health

With the advent of the highly anticipated USC Village, it almost seems as if students are arriving at a new university: bigger and brighter than ever before, if not somewhat marred by recent revelations surrounding former Keck School of Medicine Dean Carmen Puliafito. And yet, amid romps through the new Target and afternoons spent sampling the many new restaurants available, the traditional trappings of a new school year will remain the same. Students will move in, classes will commence and a new, nervous batch of freshmen will face the beginning of their careers as members of the Trojan Family — one with the shiniest facade in recent memory.

Appearance matters at USC. It’s clear through various construction projects, the pride with which the school speaks of its illustrious alumni and the volume of students rushing the Greek system each semester, that this has always been the case. Perhaps, it is at the beginning of each school year — when students meet new friends, settle into new routines and enroll in classes — that appearance matters the most. And it’s also when the opportunities of a new school year should be most fully explored.

But for freshmen specifically, the beginning of the year is as much a time for scholarly development as it is for a more personal kind. As it is universally known, fall of freshman year is also when students begin to experiment with their own personal limits and grow independently as young adults. The freedom is enticing, but it can also be profoundly jarring, as it always is when young people are thrust into new surroundings and forced to adjust to life without the comforts or constraints of home. Without a doubt, where some students will thrive, others will need additional support.

For these students — and everyone on campus — it is imperative to recognize and learn that underneath USC’s magnificent exterior extends a network of support, one that should not stay hidden until its resources are emotionally required. Long-term mental care extends beyond the occasional pop-up tents of puppies during midterms, the rounds of “Fight On” blasted through the walls of Leavey Library and a social media-friendly wellness dog named Beau.

A healthy level of stress is expected in college and can prove beneficial for students to learn to manage in their early careers. But no one should be expected to handle stress alone, and it’s the prerogative of the University to make its resources known, especially at the beginning of the year when students’ emotions can grow turbulent. The Engemann Student Health Center provides individual counseling services and group therapy and maintains the Office for Wellness and Health Promotion, which dedicates itself to a holistic view of health beyond education.

Although being physically fit is beneficial, maintaining one’s mental health is fundamental to success in college. Every student is required to enter USC having taken online courses describing the physical dangers of alcohol abuse, but what’s harder to talk about is that a culture of binge drinking fosters individual cases of alcoholism — one that could be steeped in depression and anxiety. Even in less extreme situations, it’s still difficult to talk about homesickness, relationship issues, self-esteem and lowered self-confidence. The stigma associated with those who need mental support can be damaging and isolating, but every student must understand that the journey toward improved mental health and mindfulness is never something to be embarrassed about.

Strong students become strong alumni, well-equipped to perform research and create work that benefits everyone. A beautiful facade means little if a network of support exists without students being aware of it — especially during a period as restless and tumultuous as freshman year. Rather than being an afterthought to students’ lifestyles, mental wellness is integral to building the path toward high achievement for both USC and its students. Outreach and education, on the part of the University, will ultimately make for a more productive and happier student body down the road.