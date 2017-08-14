Women’s volleyball hopes offseason adjustments pay dividends

On the surface, the USC women’s volleyball program appears to have held steady through a placid offseason. The team’s core has remained mostly intact while only two freshmen have been added to the roster.

Small changes, however — paired with player and personnel development — have accumulated since the spring as the team tries to erase the memory of last year’s mediocre season. The Trojans are on a march toward a singular goal in 2017: winning the national championship.

“This season already feels different in a good way,” senior opposite hitter Brittany Abercrombie said.

The fourth-year veteran said seniors were taking responsibility, and summer open practice has been well-attended and more competitive.

Most importantly, she added, this team has better relationships with one another. There is trust.

“We are direct and open with each other,” Abercrombie said. “We all feel like we’re sisters. We would do anything for each other.”

The sisterly bonds solidified during the team’s early-summer Eurotrip. From Iceland to Germany, the Trojans embarked on a 12-day tour across five countries — including Austria, Slovenia and the Czech Republic — and they faced off against six national teams and a World University Games team.

Abercrombie called the trip “eye-opening,” but not just because they faced top-level competitors.

“Eye-opening in the sense of relationships with each other,” she said. “Just hanging out all the time makes you closer to someone. Whether you get along or not, you care about them. I think we developed more trust for each other.”

In 2016, the Trojans completed Pac-12 play at a middling 10-10. On the court, they appeared to be lacking the panache, the swagger that made them near-unbeatable 2015 Pac-12 Champions. Namely, they missed the 2015 AVCA National Player of the Year, outside hitter Samantha Bricio. Bricio averaged 6.5 points per set her senior season. Her replacement, Khalia Lanier, averaged 4.5 a year ago.

“[Lanier] has the ability to average 5.5,” head coach Mick Haley said.

As a sophomore, she is already the centerpiece of USC’s multifaceted offense.

“We’ve felt all along that the combination of players we’ve had to go along with Khalia would bring the scoring that we lost from Bricio,” Haley said.

Haley is excited about this team’s scoring ability. Because of it, he said, this team has an “outside shot” of returning to the Final Four and winning it all.

“It’s going to take a lot of work,” Haley said.

This team knows hard work. Though Lanier is their primary scorer, the Trojans have an experienced squad. Abercrombie is one of three seniors (alongside middle blocker Jordan Dunn and opposite hitter Niki Withers) who will start. The rest of the roster features four juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen. This team is more mature and better developed than last year’s.

Haley credited the offseason culture change to his veteran leaders like Abercrombie.

“Brittany is one of the kids who has worked extremely hard on her own game but also her leadership,” Haley said. “Certainly that’s what you like to see from your seniors.”

Haley is a veteran himself, entering his 17th season at the helm of the women’s volleyball team. He led the program to back-to-back national championships in 2002 and 2003.

“He runs a tight ship,” Abercrombie said. “He harps on us about discipline.”

That will never change, she said, but Abercrombie also highlighted her coach’s flexibility every offseason, when he implements strategic changes.

Since Abercrombie arrived four years ago, she has noticed myriad positive changes.

“We’ve changed our practices, weight training workouts, nutrition, study habits, eating habits and sleep habits,” she said. “We’ve put a lot of effort into being the best we can be … to propel us to our goal of a national championship.”

Though Haley appreciates Abercrombie’s praise, the head coach credited his team for embracing every adjustment.

“I don’t think I’ve done all that much, but I sure think the team has done a lot,” Haley said. “They have bought into all that I’ve asked them to do.”

Haley also orchestrated two key personnel changes this offseason. In the spring, he hired Alexis Olgard as operations director, and in July, he promoted Jason Kennedy to associate head coach. His motivation behind both moves was to keep the program close to its core values, its chronicled success and its hardest workers.

Kennedy has been at USC since 2011. For four seasons, he was the program’s technical director, or as Abercrombie put it, “the stats guy.” Kennedy was responsible for preparing scouting reports, game-planning and video analysis. He also did similar work for Team USA during the 2012 Olympics and gained coaching experience at the club level.

In 2015, Haley made Kennedy an assistant head coach. All told, he has watched and charted close to 1,000 matches. Kennedy, a key figure behind player development, has grown in his own right as a coach.

“Moving him forward was absolutely important,” Haley said. “He’s a great communicator … and a tireless worker.”

Haley said Kennedy has been working non-stop for almost three months to prepare for the 2017 season.

“He’s completely thriving as a coach,” Abercrombie said. “He has a huge role in the organization of the team and keeping us motivated, but he also contributes a huge technical aspect that we use during film and scouting other teams.”

Olgard, meanwhile, was a four-year starting middle blocker at USC from 2010 to 2013, when she was part of two national semifinalist teams (2010-11) and won one Pac-12 Championship (2011).

Now, Olgard follows two-time national champion Katie Olsovsky and two-time national semifinalist Katie Fuller on the list of USC stars who played for Haley and returned to coach under him.

“Having our players return absolutely helps our younger players in the program,” Haley said. “[Olgard] is another person to share what you can expect when you get into the meat of the conference schedule.”

Olgard will share those experiences often this year as a typically challenging conference slate looms. USC kicks off Pac-12 play on Sept. 20 at No. 13 UCLA and then goes two months before a rematch against its crosstown rival at the Galen Center on Nov. 25, which will be Senior Night and the team’s regular season finale.

In between, the Trojans will play 18 matches, including a home-and-away series versus defending national champion and No. 2 Stanford. They face similar series against all other Pac-12 teams except Oregon State and No. 18 Oregon, who face USC once on Oct. 24 and Nov. 22, respectively.

On Aug. 25, the Trojans start their non-conference campaign against Loyola Marymount at 11 a.m. at Gersten Pavilion. The two squads are joint hosts of the weekend’s tournament, which also features Albany and Michigan.

Michigan is one of three non-conference opponents USC will face that finished last season ranked (USC received votes, but did not earn a ranking). The Trojans will face the other two, Creighton and Kentucky, in a doubleheader the following Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Bluejay Invitational in Omaha, Neb.

These games will be an early barometer for USC’s offseason gameplan — and Haley hopes they will set the tone on the quest for another national championship.