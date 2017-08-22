Hidden gems of Los Angeles: mural art

The city of Los Angeles offers various avenues for people who are lucky enough to experience a taste of all it has to offer. Moreover, the City of Angels is home to many inspiring murals, synthesizing a culture of purposeful design to build the city’s signature style. Los Angeles’ murals not only capture the strong voices of the city, but also inspire Angelenos to seize the beauty of a moment and celebrate the art that brings communities together.

Ride along the Red Line

Curious? Need some inspiration? Desperate for a break from a mundane Monday? Take an afternoon off to experience all the beauty Los Angeles has in store. Along the L.A. Metro Red Line are hundreds of murals that correspond to different neighborhoods. According to Discover Los Angeles’ website, they are Downtown, NoHo and Hollywood.

Golden Downtown: The Treasure Chest

Starting in the heart of Los Angeles, Downtown offers an abundant view of the L.A. art scene, from classic murals such as Eloy Torres’ “The Pope of Broadway” to more modern works like “California Dreamscape.” The best part is that some of these murals, such as “Under The Living Rock,” live right by the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Anyone making a day of discovering the city’s hidden gems definitely should not miss it.

Classic Hollywood: Timeless Art and Entertainment

Next on the Red Line is not-so-humble Hollywood, home to the most well-known figures in entertainment and movies. The “glamorous” city is glorified for many reasons, including diverse foods and desserts, along with murals of celebrities that bring back the Gatsby-esque feel of Classic Hollywood.

The “Hollywood Jazz” mural captures an era of innovation, culture and music that brought life to the city. Hollywood is also home to a Persian dessert store called Mashti Malone. Grab a mashti (Persian ice cream sandwich) and take a walk with a buddy along Hollywood Boulevard. While you’re at it, take a break at the Disney Store, catch a quick flick at El Capitan Theatre and take a picture with the stars of your favorite celebrities. You can stop by the creative costume stores and try on some wigs while you’re at it.

Noho District: Casual and Carefree

Last on the Red Line is North Hollywood, or NoHo, known for its casual vibe and picturesque setting. Following Vineland Avenue, the journey will take you to murals of all colors, cultures and types. NoHo has fine coffee shops and cafes, so grab a latte and take a stroll on Vineland and Cahuenga avenues. If you have a bike, you can ride along the main street and make the murals into a live slideshow.

LA: “City of Angels” or “City of Art”?

Take a trip to Union Station to see the original depictions of the “City of Angels” through the well-Instagrammed “Ram’khastra” which translates to “Angel of Rarefied Air,” according to the L.A. Metro. If you’ve seen pictures of people standing in front of murals to show their wings, this is your chance to strike a pose (preferably candid, because looking into cameras is outdated).

Wonders of Wilshire Blvd: “Festival of Masks Parade”

The Festival of Masks Parade used to draw hundreds of spectators who would crowd Wilshire Boulevard. By celebrating African and Korean heritage, among others, the Festival of Masks Parade united diverse groups of people in the Wilshire neighborhood. All the different cultures had their own masks that represented their cultural identity. This event inspired a mural that is now etched onto the walls of Wilshire Boulevard with pride. As people pass by every day, it helps remind them that Los Angeles embodies acceptance, variety, mutual appreciation and unity.

Aesthetics of Neon Art: Pershing Square

Last but not least, make sure to visit Pershing Square for riveting neon art, which is unique for its modern and simplistic approach. The futuristic art is blended into the architecture and allows for viewers to enter another dimension — one that combines light, angle and shape to create an ephemeral, elusive beauty.

As Angelenos, we’re always occupied with tasks that cause us to lose sight of what matters in life. It’s important to harness your creative energy and spark some inspiration. Take a casual Monday or relaxing weekend night off and tour the city’s artistic gems. Grab a buddy and take them mural-spotting for the day. You’ll end up with memories, pictures and, best of all, a different perspective.