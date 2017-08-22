USC students gather to watch total solar eclipse

This past Monday marked two momentous events: the official start of the University’s 2017 Fall semester and the first time a total solar eclipse has passed across the United States in 38 years.

From 9 to 11:45 a.m., the city of Los Angeles was able to see a partial eclipse with a 62 percent coverage of the sun. Even though the city was outside the path of totality — the small, 70 mile-wide path across the United States where the moon passes completely in front of the sun — Los Angeles hosted dozens of events for the public to experience what many have dubbed the “Great American Eclipse.”

On the University campus, the 10:20 a.m. eclipse apex cut right into some of the new semester’s first morning classes. Many professors took time out of their classes to allow students to view the partial eclipse visible from campus outside classroom windows.

“Our professor let us take a break to see the eclipse,” said Michael Tawata, a sophomore majoring in computer engineering and computer science, said. “The coolest part was probably the pinhole projection.”

Thousands of students stood next to brick buildings and crowded underneath Tommy Trojan’s shadow, with boxes of free eclipse glasses handed out to students and telescopes set up near the statue for those wishing to view the spectacle.

A variety of viewing parties were hosted in and around Los Angeles, most notably the city’s famous science centers including the Griffith Observatory, the California Science Center and the Mountt. Wilson Observatory, among others. These events gave out free eclipse viewing glasses and had telescopes on-hand for public use. The California Science Center in particular had attending specialists including astrophysicists and representatives from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to answer any questions the public might have about the eclipse. NASA also hosted a full-day livestream of the eclipse on their website.

Kevin Frank, the informal STEM education supervisor from JPL, was there at the California Science Center teaching the public about the solar eclipse. With his own wooden pinhole eclipse viewer on a table covered with kid-friendly diagrams and designs, Frank taught the crowd of children about the day’s eclipse, how it was formed and how it was connected to the solar system.

“This is a great day to come out to sScience mMuseums,” Frank said. “Today, you get to put on the glasses and look through a pinhole camera, and you get to understand the science behind how the solar system works.”

Social media platforms were flooded with all things eclipse, including images of pets wearing eclipse glasses, President Donald Trump squinting up at the sun without wearing eclipse glasses and views of the total eclipse’s shadow passing over an airplane during the flight.

Monday’s eclipse was the last total eclipse crossing the United States for the next seven years and the next one is expected to cut across just a fraction of the states compared to this one. During the previous total eclipse in 1979, almost 38 years ago, ABC News hosted a televised eclipse viewing narrated by their host Frank Reynolds.

“Not until August 21, 2017 will another eclipse be visible from North America. That’s 38 years from now,” Reynolds said when the eclipse passed. “May the shadow of the moon fall on a world at peace.”

Just hours after its conclusion, the entire eclipse will be available for the public to relive in “Eclipse Over America,” an hour-long documentary recounting the events of Aug. 21 produced by the science series, NOVA. The TV feature will include footage from public television stations in cities who were bathed in the swatch of the eclipse.