Betsy DeVos is pushing for inclusivity in Title IX

In July, the Department of Education proposed plans to amend current campus sexual assault policies and revise previous laws from the administration of President Barack Obama. Specifically, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is considering overturning the “preponderance of evidence” provision of the Obama administration, which effectively lowers the standard of evidence for individuals who report sexual assault.

As a result of this provision, the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights required schools receiving federal funding to lower the standard of evidence for survivors. This decision acknowledged that the circumstances survivors emerge from can render it difficult to achieve the burden of proof necessary in other criminal proceedings. While proponents argue that the “preponderance of evidence” standard is useful in campus sexual assault cases where victims may face disbelief or blame upon reporting, critics of these guidelines say that this standard undermines the rights of the accused. This is especially evident when schools may be financially motivated to find alleged assailants guilty or lose crucial federal funding.

DeVos’ tenure as Secretary of Education has so far been fraught with controversy, and whichever direction she chooses to go will no doubt draw more attention. But it’s important for advocates of survivors’ rights to acknowledge the validity of concerns about Obama-era guidelines and respect for due process.

Under the Obama-era “preponderance of evidence” standards, at schools that believe it’s even slightly more likely — perhaps a 50.1 percent chance — that an assault accusation is true, the defendant can be deemed guilty, despite the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard used in the criminal justice system.

Obama’s tough stance on sexual assault brought an issue that had previously been swept under the rug into the national spotlight. Nonetheless, the guidelines served to disregard due process and the fundamental structure of our justice system: innocent until proven guilty. And over the years, these draconian rules have no doubt served to punish and ruin the lives of innocent students.

In the future, DeVos must be careful in choosing how she wishes to proceed with protecting the rights of the accused. On sexual assault, DeVos and her department already drew controversy when Candice Jackson, the deputy assistant secretary for strategic operations and outreach of the Office for Civil Rights claimed that “90 percent of sexual assault accusations fall into the category of ‘we were both drunk’ and ‘we broke up, and six months later I found myself under a Title IX investigation because she just decided that our last [time] sleeping together was not quite right.’” These comments served to trivialize and dismiss sexual assault and led to protests outside the Department of Education.

Moving forward from this controversy, DeVos and her department must tread carefully, and find a way to replace the preponderance of evidence provision with guidelines that respect the due process rights of students who have been accused without reinforcing harmful narratives and stereotypes about sexual assault survivors.

DeVos spent July meeting with groups representing individuals who had been falsely accused and faced severe consequences and trauma. Their input will be crucial to understanding why false convictions happen, and how we can prevent them.

False reporting may not happen often; research has suggested that some 2 to 8 percent of sexual assault accusations are false. But when it does occur, for the wrongfully accused, the result is disastrous.

To move forward on reform, students from both sides of the spectrum — assault survivors and falsely accused students — must have a seat at the table.

At USC, like at all major institutions of higher education, sexual assault rates continue to be a concern.

Forty-one cases were reported in 2015 — a sharp increase from the 31 reported in 2014. While this increase could be because survivors feel more comfortable reporting assault than they previously did, it could also mean that sexual assault is occurring more often, which is a chilling concept. But simultaneously, it’s unclear whether the alleged perpetrators of any of these reported assaults were falsely accused.

Though USC has taken admirable measures to combat and prevent assault from happening in the first place, preemptive strategies only go so far. A comprehensive, newly devised plan to deal with campus sexual assault needs to be enacted so that all students are protected, and both survivors and accused students are able to once again have confidence in their Title IX offices.