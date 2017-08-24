Officials investigating death of student found after seven days

Officials are investigating the death of a student at a residence hall on the Health Sciences Campus, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Thursday.

Jacob Kelley, a 24-year-old first-year master’s student, was found at Seaver Residence Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Detective David Alvarez, a detective with LAPD’s Hollenbeck Community Police Station said that the cleaning crew of the residence hall detected a foul scent and found the student dead in his apartment. He had been deceased for approximately seven days.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s office has taken over the investigation after a preliminary examination by LAPD.

Alvarez also said that the body showed no sign of trauma and that the room displayed no sign of a struggle. LAPD is currently awaiting an autopsy to discover the cause of his death.

Rohit Varma, dean of the Keck School of Medicine, sent out a letter today notifying students, faculty and staff at Keck of Kelley’s death. Varma also wrote that the student’s family had been contacted.

“Please keep the Kelley family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the letter read.

The Seaver Residence Hall declined to comment.

Terry Nguyen contributed to this report.