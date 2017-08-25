Helton focuses team on Western Michigan

While Thursday afternoon’s practice was closed off to the media, head coach Clay Helton gave a brief press conference, offering updates on preparation for Western Michigan and injuries to important starters.

Preparation for opener continues

This week, USC’s practices became specifically centered around game-planning for Western Michigan as opposed to the season in general. Helton sees the team as a very formidable opponent who should not be overlooked, despite the its second game against Stanford being a more high-profile matchup.

“I look at Western Michigan as an extremely dangerous team,” Helton said. “The more I study their personnels defensively and how many guys they got returning back on the defense, I’m going into every game like it’s a playoff game.”

Helton also shed light into how Saturday’s scrimmage would function in terms of getting the team ready for game one.

“It’s going to be mainly the first team [offense against the] first team [defense], but we’re going against Western Michigan looks,” Helton said. “This is a situational game-day atmosphere. We’re going to actually portray us playing Western Michigan from the service teams on offense, defense and on special teams.”

Helton noted that the game simulation would not only apply to players but also to coaches, as a few will call plays from the booth just as they will a week from Saturday.

Injury Updates for Key Players

On Thursday, Helton further elaborated on senior guard Viane Talamaivao’s absence from practice and offered a timetable for his return. Talamaivao sustained an injury to the foot and lower ankle, separate from the one suffered during spring ball.

“We just want to make sure it’s not a recurring thing,” Helton said. “Obviously a guy that’s been a three-year starter going into his fourth year, he knows the playbook inside and out, so it’s more important to get him healthy and ready to go. He should be ready to go on Monday.”

Helton also commented on the status of sophomore tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe, saying that he was “95 percent” healthy and very close to being back at full speed. The team’s second leading returner in receiving touchdowns has been limited in practice due to a nagging hip flexor injury.

Helton Praises Depth at Tight End

Even if Imatorbhebhe remains hampered entering the season, Helton is confident that the team’s other tight ends would be able to pick up the slack. He specifically lauded juniors Tyler Petite and Cary Angeline’s burgeoning chemistry with redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Darnold, noting an instance where the quarterback connected with Angeline on a difficult third-and-long grab. The pair will be vital in rounding out the offense.

“To be able to have Cary Angeline, Tyler Petite and two young bucks Josh Falo and Eric Krommenhoek … we have a lot of tight ends right now that we feel are very capable of doing the job,” Helton said. “I hope we get Daniel back, I think he’s very close, but if not than it’ll be the next man up.”