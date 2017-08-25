Museum exhibitions to debut in the fall

In Los Angeles, a world-class metropolis alive with the incessant hum of diversity and culture, there is no shortage of art or human expression. This fall, the city’s most prominent art museums will display a variety of new and captivating exhibits. Here is a guide to a few notable upcoming exhibitions:

LACMA – Atmosphere in Japanese Painting

At its famed Pavilion for Japanese Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art will display a series of traditional paintings by Japanese artists that depict or evoke certain atmospheres, such as rain and fog, from Sept. 14 to Feb. 4. The exhibit aims to celebrate the linguistic nuances of describing weather and atmosphere in Japanese, a phenomenon that translates into signature ink paintings on silkscreens. Featured artists, who hail from both Japan and the United States, include Ikezaki Yoshio, Yamaato Kakurei, Senju Hiroshi and Miya Ando.

MOCA – Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.

Putting a new perspective on both sexuality and race, Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A. will shine at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Pacific Design Center from Sept. 9 to Dec. 31. Organized by ONE National Gay & Lesbian Archives at USC Libraries, the exhibit explores the intersections and collaborative artistic efforts of queer Chicano artists from the late 1960s to the early 1990s. From showcasing the rise of artistic and cultural movements to significant events like the AIDS epidemic, the gallery offers a comprehensive view of a relatively obscure historic community.

The Broad – Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors

After showing from February through May at the Smithsonian Institute’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., this special exhibit of immersive infinity mirror rooms will make a stop at The Broad from Oct. 21 to Jan. 1. Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors is a significant project by 88-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama that aims to immerse visitors in large-scale mirrored rooms, paintings, sculpture and other mixed media pieces that collectively comment on the foundational concept of infinity. The Broad will be the installation’s second pit stop on its North American tour before it heads next to Toronto, Cleveland and Atlanta.

Hammer Museum – Andrea Büttner

In the latest of the museum’s Hammer Projects, German artist Andrea Büttner will unveil a collection of new photographs and woodcuts for viewing from Sept. 9 through Jan. 7. Büttner intends to impart a sense of littleness and humility in relation to nature and language in this new exhibition. Notable pieces include Büttner’s personal take on the Nativity scene and her woodcut, “Breadpebble,” a comment on the experiences of contemporary artists.

USC Fisher Museum of Art – James hd Brown: Life and Work in Mexico

Right on campus, the USC Fisher Museum of Art will present James hd Brown: Life and Work in Mexico, a deep exploration of Latin American art in context of Los Angeles from Sept. 19 to Dec. 2. His exhibit is one of more than 70 cultural institutions hosting art from Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA — a organization that collaborates with venues around the city to promote Latino art — across Southern California, from Santa Barbara to San Diego.