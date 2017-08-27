Review: “Fifth Harmony” by Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony released its eponymous third album on Friday — the girls’ first LP as a quartet since the departure of Camila Cabello in December 2016.

And though Fifth Harmony now has four members, the self-titled album has proven to be its best yet. The songs feature all members equally, a quality that past albums often lacked. For example, in its hit “Worth It,” Lauren Jauregui lacked a solo and was overpowered by Cabello and Dinah Jane Hansen. Fifth Harmony’s debut Reflection was criticized by fans for excluding Ally Brooke Hernandez and giving the most solos to Cabello.

The album opens with lead single “Down,” featuring rapper Gucci Mane, which starts the album with an already more laid back, chill energy compared to Reflection and 7/27. Though “Down” is not lyrically refined, its production and edgy music video prove that Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Hansen and Jauregui have blossomed into strong, confident women. The song’s beat seems like an upgrade from “Work From Home,” its lead single from 7/27.

The same day the album released, the group dropped its second single “He Like That” along with its music video. “He Like That” is the sexiest and fiercest yet, featuring upbeat acoustics and an even vocal distribution by all four members.

“Angel,” the album’s eighth track, was produced and written by electronic artists Poo Bear and Skrillex. The song showcased Fifth Harmony’s newfound musical versatility, something that wasn’t as evident in the group’s early discography. In “Angel,” Hernandez raps, “Track star, think you’re running these streets / You ain’t the only one running the streets” — the first time the group has rapped, aside from Kordei’s verse in “That’s My Girl” from 7/27.

In its third release, the members began to experiment with songwriting, something they had asked their record label for, since Fifth Harmony’s inception. The songs they wrote uncover layers of both vulnerability and sass. Specifically, on “Make You Mad,” they emphasize their worth with sentiments of empowerment: “I’m gonna make you miss me / I’m gonna make you go mad / I’m gonna make sure I’m the best you ever had.”

Fifth Harmony has cited Beyoncé as one of its biggest influences, an admiration that is revealed in “Deliver,” a track with powerful beats and a fiery opening reminiscent of Queen B herself.

The album ends with a beautiful, powerful message on “Bridges,” a song that counters President Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. The lyrics, “We build bridges. No, we won’t separate. We know love can conquer hate, so we build bridges. Bridges, not walls,” demonstrate the girls’ desire to create unity and love amid the current political climate prevalent in the United States. “Bridges” blends elements of beautiful, choir-like harmonies with enticing solos that reiterate the song’s unifying message.

Fifth Harmony has evolved from the cute girl group of five that made its debut by coming in third on the second season of The X-Factor. Now, the four women of color are making their mark on the music industry, and their bond as a quartet is seemingly unbreakable. Fifth Harmony’s new musical style and onstage presence provide insight on their connectedness and strength, something that was not clear before Cabello’s absence.