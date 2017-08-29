Ask Hecuba

Dear readers,

Last week, the Trojan Family welcomed Hecuba, Queen of Troy and the female counterpart to Tommy Trojan, to campus. Today, we’re excited to announce that we’ve enlisted the legendary ruler to take your anonymous questions and tackle your problems!

As the ancient mother of 19 children, she’s seen it all and has centuries of experience under her bronze belt. Roommate squabbles or tough midterms pale in comparison to the Trojan War she witnessed, but nonetheless — Hecuba is ready to advise on our mortal problems.

Got a question for Hecuba? Submit your questions using the form below or at this link. Her advice column will appear here every other Tuesday.