Football team releases depth chart ahead of WMU tilt

On Sunday afternoon, head coach Clay Helton released the football team’s official depth chart for USC’s season opener against Western Michigan on Saturday. The depth chart solidified the results of several position battles, but it also left other roster questions unanswered.

With last year’s leading pass catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers both gone to the NFL, wide receiver was the biggest question mark for the Trojans’ offense this offseason. While redshirt freshman Tyler Vaughns and sophomore Michael Pittman Jr. were in the mix for starting spots, experience won out as junior Jalen Greene and senior Steven Mitchell Jr. are slotted as the outside receivers for week one — although Pittman’s status is uncertain, as he’s been dealing with an injury. Junior Rose Bowl hero Deontay Burnett rounds out the receiving corps at the slot position, and junior Tyler Petite and redshirt sophomore Daniel Imatorbhebhe are listed as co-starters for tight end.

On the offensive line, redshirt senior center Nico Falah and senior right guard Viane Talamaivao retain their starting positions from last year. They are joined by experienced and versatile redshirt junior Toa Lobendahn (21 career starts at four different positions) at left tackle, and juniors Chris Brown and Chuma Edoga man the two guard spots.

In the backfield, junior Ronald Jones II begins the season as the sole starter at running back for the first time in his career. Meanwhile, the eclectic group of junior Aca’Cedric Ware, redshirt freshman Vavae Malepeai and freshman Stephen Carr will share the second string role, likely rotating based on the in-game situation.

While redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Darnold was the undoubted starter heading into this season, the Trojans did have an interesting competition to decide his understudy. Redshirt freshman Matt Fink ended up in the backup role, beating out true freshman Jack Sears.

On offense, Helton also had to replace several key players from last year’s defensive unit. The loss of Stevie Tu’ikolovatu left a massive hole at nose tackle both figuratively and literally. Filling his shoes will be 315-pound senior Josh Fatu, who got the edge over fellow senior Kenny Bigelow Jr. and freshman Marlon Tuipulotu on the depth chart. Rounding out the defensive line are juniors Rasheem Green and Malik Dorton, both archetypal 3-4 defensive ends.

Incumbent starting outside linebackers junior Porter Gustin and senior Uchenna Nwosu re-assume their roles, and junior Cameron Smith will return to the inside linebacker spot. Lining up next to Smith will be third-year sophomore John Houston Jr., who is backed up by Levi Jones — another true freshman who could see significant playing time right away.

Experienced juniors Iman Marshall, Ajene Harris and Marvell Tell III all return to bolster USC’s defensive backfield. At the cornerback spot opposite Marshall, sophomore Jack Jones earned the first-string nod and the unenviable task of replacing Adoree’ Jackson (the outspoken Jones likely won’t let the pressure get to him — he’s already predicting he will compete for the Heisman Trophy). Replacing the graduated Leon McQuay III at strong safety is team captain Chris Hawkins. The fifth-year senior with 22 starts under his belt brings plenty of experience and leadership to the Trojan secondary.

When Matt Boermeester was first suspended from USC in February, the Trojans’ placekicking situation was uncertain. Now, six months later, there still appears to be little clarity as to who will start in place of the dismissed kicker. On the depth chart, Helton listed redshirt freshman Michael Brown and freshman walk-on Chase McGrath as co-starters, and unless a starter is named sometime this week, the competition could end up continuing into the regular season.

Overall the Trojans have seven returning starters on offense and seven on defense. Of all starters, only three (Darnold, Houston and Jones) are underclassmen.